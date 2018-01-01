You are here » Home » » Crown Lifters Ltd
Crown Lifters Ltd.
|BSE: 538371
|Sector: Others
|NSE: CROWN
|ISIN Code: INE491V01019
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crown Lifters Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crown Lifters Ltd
Crown Lifters Ltd. (CROWN) - Total Assets
Total Assets
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG(%)
|Gross Block
|Net Block
|CWIP
|Total Assets
|General Insuranc
|700.20
|-0.45
|243.51
|168.79
|0.00
|48526.95
|GAIL (India)
|446.40
|2.03
|30675.90
|28506.19
|3803.39
|45297.85
|Adani Ports
|386.05
|2.32
|9476.76
|8389.59
|1458.08
|37165.88
|New India Assura
|682.20
|0.73
|307.42
|307.42
|56.69
|35998.30
|SJVN
|34.95
|0.14
|13501.63
|7979.90
|441.76
|14773.82
|Petronet LNG
|230.80
|0.13
|9113.37
|8423.04
|48.55
|11704.21
|Lanco Infratech
|1.01
|-4.72
|442.47
|311.44
|1.08
|11636.88
|Adani Enterp.
|162.60
|4.23
|1317.52
|1162.01
|621.60
|11074.53
|Reliance Nav.Eng
|35.10
|3.69
|6158.27
|5063.67
|4109.63
|9926.99
|Container Corpn.
|1238.10
|-0.74
|4066.03
|3369.82
|507.10
|8924.63
|ABG Shipyard
|9.29
|-0.85
|1316.83
|675.74
|1945.07
|6474.55
|Avenue Super.
|1314.90
|0.82
|2744.40
|2521.53
|152.89
|5319.57
|Guj.St.Petronet
|195.55
|-1.93
|3527.70
|3165.68
|686.37
|5167.21
|ICICI Lombard
|816.00
|1.12
|371.56
|371.56
|11.11
|4888.81
|Bharati Defence
|5.98
|-4.93
|1086.28
|788.50
|169.82
|4399.08
|Gujarat Gas
|849.55
|-0.64
|5916.17
|4901.68
|505.72
|4034.56
|Future Retail
|499.25
|1.11
|604.50
|553.78
|11.85
|3987.43
|Binani Inds
|96.50
|-2.08
|62.33
|45.58
|0.47
|3933.19
|DCM Shriram
|482.05
|-1.01
|2072.86
|1923.38
|32.54
|3801.78
|PTC India
|91.95
|2.00
|30.89
|24.73
|0.00
|3800.40
Quick Links for Crown Lifters:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices