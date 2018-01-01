JUST IN
Crown Tours Ltd.

BSE: 538521 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE969E01010
BSE 10:10 | 12 Mar 12.35 -0.65
(-5.00%)
OPEN

12.40

 HIGH

13.65

 LOW

12.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crown Tours Ltd
OPEN 12.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.00
VOLUME 3107
52-Week high 39.85
52-Week low 8.20
P/E 14.53
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 12.35
Sell Qty 500.00
Crown Tours Ltd. (CROWNTOURS) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 4.78 4.34 3.18
Net Cash From Operating Activities 1.40 -0.17 0.51
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities -2.40 0.61 0.82
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 0.00 -0.01 -0.17
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -1.00 0.44 1.16
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 3.78 4.78 4.34
