Crown Tours Ltd.

BSE: 538521 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE969E01010
BSE 10:10 | 12 Mar 12.35 -0.65
(-5.00%)
OPEN

12.40

 HIGH

13.65

 LOW

12.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crown Tours Ltd
Crown Tours Ltd. (CROWNTOURS) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE AGM DATE REMARKS
01-09-2017 AGM 26-09-2017 AGM 26/09/2017Newspaper advertisement for 28th AGM n...
17-06-2016 AGM 12-07-2016 Crown Tours Ltd has informed BSE that the Register o...
14-08-2015 AGM 10-09-2015 AGM 10.09.2015Crown Tours Ltd has informed BSE regar...
07-08-2014 AGM 25-08-2014 Crown Tours Ltd has informed BSE that the Register o...

