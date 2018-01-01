JUST IN
Crown Tours Ltd.

BSE: 538521 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE969E01010
BSE 10:10 | 12 Mar 12.35 -0.65
(-5.00%)
12.40

13.65

12.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crown Tours Ltd
Crown Tours Ltd. (CROWNTOURS) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 3.10 3.10 3.10
Reserves 3.68 3.47 3.44
Total Shareholders Funds 6.78 6.57 6.54
Secured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Unsecured Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Debt 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Liabilities 6.78 6.57 6.54
Application of Funds
Gross Block 0.97 0.94 2.66
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 1.98 3.18 2.88
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.00 0.00 0.00
Sundry Debtors 1.07 1.53 2.06
Cash and Bank 1.80 1.60 1.46
Loans and Advances 3.09 0.73 0.85
Total Current Assets 5.96 3.86 4.37
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 1.19 0.55 1.39
Provisions 0.08 0.04 0.00
Net Current Assets 4.69 3.27 2.98
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 6.79 6.56 6.55
