You are here » Home » » Crown Tours Ltd
Crown Tours Ltd.
|BSE: 538521
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE969E01010
|BSE 10:10 | 12 Mar
|12.35
|
-0.65
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
12.40
|
HIGH
13.65
|
LOW
12.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crown Tours Ltd
|OPEN
|12.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.00
|VOLUME
|3107
|52-Week high
|39.85
|52-Week low
|8.20
|P/E
|14.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.35
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Crown Tours Ltd. (CROWNTOURS) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves
|3.68
|3.47
|3.44
|Total Shareholders Funds
|6.78
|6.57
|6.54
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Debt
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Liabilities
|6.78
|6.57
|6.54
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|0.97
|0.94
|2.66
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|1.98
|3.18
|2.88
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|1.07
|1.53
|2.06
|Cash and Bank
|1.80
|1.60
|1.46
|Loans and Advances
|3.09
|0.73
|0.85
|Total Current Assets
|5.96
|3.86
|4.37
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|1.19
|0.55
|1.39
|Provisions
|0.08
|0.04
|0.00
|Net Current Assets
|4.69
|3.27
|2.98
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|6.79
|6.56
|6.55
