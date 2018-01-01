You are here » Home » » Crown Tours Ltd
Crown Tours Ltd.
|BSE: 538521
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE969E01010
|BSE 10:10 | 12 Mar
|12.35
|
-0.65
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
12.40
|
HIGH
13.65
|
LOW
12.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crown Tours Ltd
|OPEN
|12.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.00
|VOLUME
|3107
|52-Week high
|39.85
|52-Week low
|8.20
|P/E
|14.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.35
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Crown Tours Ltd. (CROWNTOURS) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|4.92
|5.25
|5.02
|Operating Profit
|0.32
|0.27
|0.40
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.35
|0.70
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.23
|0.31
|Profit Before Tax
|0.29
|0.03
|0.08
|Tax
|0.08
|0.01
|0.06
|Profit After Tax
|0.21
|0.02
|0.02
|Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves
|3.68
|3.47
|3.44
|Net Worth
|6.78
|6.57
|6.54
|Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Block
|0.97
|0.94
|2.66
|Investments
|1.98
|3.18
|2.88
|Cash
|1.80
|1.60
|1.46
|Debtors
|1.07
|1.53
|2.06
|Net Working Capital
|4.69
|3.27
|2.98
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|6.50
|5.14
|7.97
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|4.27
|0.38
|0.40
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.69
|0.07
|0.07
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Quick Links for Crown Tours:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices