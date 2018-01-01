JUST IN
BSE: 538521 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE969E01010
BSE 10:10 | 12 Mar 12.35 -0.65
(-5.00%)
OPEN

12.40

 HIGH

13.65

 LOW

12.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crown Tours Ltd
Crown Tours Ltd. (CROWNTOURS) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 4.92 5.25 5.02
Operating Profit 0.32 0.27 0.40
Other Income 0.46 0.35 0.70
Interest 0.00 0.01 0.01
Depreciation 0.03 0.23 0.31
Profit Before Tax 0.29 0.03 0.08
Tax 0.08 0.01 0.06
Profit After Tax 0.21 0.02 0.02
 
Share Capital 3.10 3.10 3.10
Reserves 3.68 3.47 3.44
Net Worth 6.78 6.57 6.54
Loans 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Block 0.97 0.94 2.66
Investments 1.98 3.18 2.88
Cash 1.80 1.60 1.46
Debtors 1.07 1.53 2.06
Net Working Capital 4.69 3.27 2.98
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 6.50 5.14 7.97
Net Profit Margin (%) 4.27 0.38 0.40
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.69 0.07 0.07
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
