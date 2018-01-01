You are here » Home » » Crown Tours Ltd
Crown Tours Ltd.
|BSE: 538521
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE969E01010
|BSE 10:10 | 12 Mar
|12.35
|
-0.65
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
12.40
|
HIGH
13.65
|
LOW
12.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crown Tours Ltd
|OPEN
|12.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.00
|VOLUME
|3107
|52-Week high
|39.85
|52-Week low
|8.20
|P/E
|14.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.35
|Sell Qty
|500.00
Filter:
Crown Tours Ltd. (CROWNTOURS) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|4.92
|5.25
|5.02
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|4.92
|5.25
|5.02
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.35
|0.70
|Stock Adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|5.38
|5.60
|5.72
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|1.36
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.02
|0.23
|0.32
|Employee Cost
|0.77
|1.04
|1.20
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|2.46
|3.16
|3.03
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.38
|0.79
|0.67
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.07
|0.11
|0.10
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|5.06
|5.33
|5.32
|Operating Profit
|0.32
|0.27
|0.40
|Interest
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Gross Profit
|0.32
|0.26
|0.39
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.23
|0.31
|Profit Before Tax
|0.29
|0.03
|0.08
|Tax
|0.08
|0.01
|0.06
|Net Profit
|0.21
|0.02
|0.02
