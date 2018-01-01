JUST IN
Crown Tours Ltd.

BSE: 538521 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE969E01010
BSE 10:10 | 12 Mar 12.35 -0.65
(-5.00%)
OPEN

12.40

 HIGH

13.65

 LOW

12.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crown Tours Ltd
Crown Tours Ltd. (CROWNTOURS) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 4.92 5.25 5.02
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 4.92 5.25 5.02
Other Income 0.46 0.35 0.70
Stock Adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 5.38 5.60 5.72
Expenditure
Raw Materials 1.36 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel Cost 0.02 0.23 0.32
Employee Cost 0.77 1.04 1.20
Other Manufacturing Expenses 2.46 3.16 3.03
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.38 0.79 0.67
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.07 0.11 0.10
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 5.06 5.33 5.32
Operating Profit 0.32 0.27 0.40
Interest 0.00 0.01 0.01
Gross Profit 0.32 0.26 0.39
Depreciation 0.03 0.23 0.31
Profit Before Tax 0.29 0.03 0.08
Tax 0.08 0.01 0.06
Net Profit 0.21 0.02 0.02
