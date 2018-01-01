You are here » Home » » Crown Tours Ltd
Crown Tours Ltd.
BSE: 538521
Sector: Services
NSE: N.A.
ISIN Code: INE969E01010
|BSE 10:10 | 12 Mar
|12.35
|
-0.65
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
12.40
|
HIGH
13.65
|
LOW
12.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crown Tours Ltd
|OPEN
|12.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.00
|VOLUME
|3107
|52-Week high
|39.85
|52-Week low
|8.20
|P/E
|14.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.35
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Filter:
Crown Tours Ltd. (CROWNTOURS) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|1.06
|3.99
|0.93
|4.28
|0.97
|Other Income
|0.51
|0.18
|0.28
|0.30
|0.05
|Total Income
|1.57
|4.17
|1.21
|4.58
|1.02
|Total Expenditure
|1.64
|3.91
|1.14
|3.99
|1.35
|Operating Profit
|-0.07
|0.26
|0.07
|0.59
|-0.32
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|-0.07
|0.26
|0.07
|0.59
|-0.33
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|0.10
|0.13
|PBT
|-0.11
|0.27
|0.02
|0.48
|-0.45
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.07
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-0.10
|0.20
|0.01
|0.48
|-0.46
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.10
|0.20
|0.01
|0.48
|-0.46
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-0.34
|0.64
|0.05
|1.56
|-1.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.09
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.01
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.22
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|70.99
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
