Crown Tours Ltd.
|BSE: 538521
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE969E01010
|BSE 10:10 | 12 Mar
|12.35
|
-0.65
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
12.40
|
HIGH
13.65
|
LOW
12.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crown Tours Ltd
|OPEN
|12.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.00
|VOLUME
|3107
|52-Week high
|39.85
|52-Week low
|8.20
|P/E
|14.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.35
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Crown Tours Ltd. (CROWNTOURS) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|2.88
|2.86
|3.20
|2.97
|4.32
|Other Income
|0.62
|0.36
|0.07
|0.28
|0.39
|Total Income
|3.50
|3.22
|3.27
|3.24
|4.71
|Total Expenditure
|3.23
|2.94
|3.14
|3.65
|5.10
|Operating Profit
|0.27
|0.28
|0.13
|-0.40
|-0.39
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.02
|Gross Profit
|0.26
|0.27
|0.13
|-0.41
|-0.41
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.02
|0.18
|0.21
|0.30
|PBT
|0.21
|0.22
|-0.05
|-0.62
|-0.71
|Tax
|0.02
|0.04
|-0.01
|-0.02
|-0.08
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.19
|0.18
|-0.04
|-0.60
|-0.63
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.19
|0.18
|-0.04
|-0.60
|-0.63
|Equity Share Capital
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|3.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.60
|0.57
|-0.12
|-1.95
|-2.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.09
|0.09
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.92
|28.94
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0.22
|0.22
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|71.08
|71.06
|Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
