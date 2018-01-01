You are here » Home » » Crown Tours Ltd
Crown Tours Ltd.
|BSE: 538521
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE969E01010
|BSE 10:10 | 12 Mar
|12.35
|
-0.65
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
12.40
|
HIGH
13.65
|
LOW
12.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crown Tours Ltd
|OPEN
|12.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.00
|VOLUME
|3107
|52-Week high
|39.85
|52-Week low
|8.20
|P/E
|14.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.35
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Crown Tours Ltd. (CROWNTOURS) - Company Information
Crown Tours Ltd
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Managing Director :
|Bharat Raj Bhandari
|Whole-time Director :
|Kamlesh Bhandari
|Independent Director :
|O P Agarwal
|Independent Director :
|Dinesh Golecha
|Independent Director :
|Shaila Bhandari
|AUDITOR :
|Kalani & Company/Vikas Jain & Associates
|IND NAME :
|Travel Agencies
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|Opp Hotel Rajputana Palace, Sheraton Palace Road,Jaipur,Rajasthan-302006
|Ph : 91-141-4156030-33
|WEBSITE : http://www.crownjaipur.org
|E-mail : jaipur@crownrajasthan.com/finance@crownjaipur.org
