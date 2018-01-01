JUST IN
Crown Tours Ltd.

BSE: 538521 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE969E01010
BSE 10:10 | 12 Mar 12.35 -0.65
(-5.00%)
OPEN

12.40

 HIGH

13.65

 LOW

12.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crown Tours Ltd
Crown Tours Ltd. (CROWNTOURS) - Company Information

Crown Tours Ltd

COMPANY INFORMATION
Managing Director : Bharat Raj Bhandari
Whole-time Director : Kamlesh Bhandari
Independent Director : O P Agarwal
Independent Director : Dinesh Golecha
Independent Director : Shaila Bhandari
AUDITOR : Kalani & Company/Vikas Jain & Associates
IND NAME : Travel Agencies
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
Opp Hotel Rajputana Palace, Sheraton Palace Road,Jaipur,Rajasthan-302006
Ph : 91-141-4156030-33
WEBSITE : http://www.crownjaipur.org
E-mail : jaipur@crownrajasthan.com/finance@crownjaipur.org

