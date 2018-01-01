You are here » Home » » Crown Tours Ltd
Crown Tours Ltd.
|BSE: 538521
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE969E01010
|BSE 10:10 | 12 Mar
|12.35
|
-0.65
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
12.40
|
HIGH
13.65
|
LOW
12.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crown Tours Ltd
|OPEN
|12.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.00
|VOLUME
|3107
|52-Week high
|39.85
|52-Week low
|8.20
|P/E
|14.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.35
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Crown Tours Ltd. (CROWNTOURS) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|59.35
|59.35
|59.35
|59.35
|70.99
|Total Promoters
|59.35
|59.35
|59.35
|59.35
|70.99
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Non-Institution
|40.65
|40.65
|40.65
|40.65
|29.01
|Indian Public
|32.40
|32.98
|31.40
|27.55
|26.49
|Others
|8.25
|7.67
|9.25
|13.10
|2.52
|Total Non Promoter
|40.65
|40.65
|40.65
|40.65
|29.01
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
Quick Links for Crown Tours:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices