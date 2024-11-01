JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crown Tours Ltd

Crown Tours Ltd.

BSE: 538521 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE969E01010
BSE 10:10 | 12 Mar 12.35 -0.65
(-5.00%)
OPEN

12.40

 HIGH

13.65

 LOW

12.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crown Tours Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 12.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.00
VOLUME 3107
52-Week high 39.85
52-Week low 8.20
P/E 14.53
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 12.35
Sell Qty 500.00
OPEN 12.40
CLOSE 13.00
VOLUME 3107
52-Week high 39.85
52-Week low 8.20
P/E 14.53
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 12.35
Sell Qty 500.00

Crown Tours Ltd. (CROWNTOURS) - Market Capital

Market Cap

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) 52 Wk High 52 Wk Low MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
Interglobe Aviat 1277.20 -0.68 1358.65 870.10 49084.07
Indian Hotels 128.45 -0.12 160.60 101.41 15276.56
Blue Dart Exp. 4167.50 -1.41 5422.00 3830.65 9889.48
EIH 170.45 -1.93 231.50 102.10 9742.07
Thomas Cook (I) 261.25 0.58 274.15 202.05 9671.48
SpiceJet 134.95 -0.81 156.25 78.60 8089.58
Jet Airways 689.40 0.23 883.65 436.00 7831.58
Coffee Day Enter 288.85 0.47 374.60 204.65 6101.96
Westlife Develop 316.60 1.90 388.85 201.00 4926.30
Cox & Kings 251.25 -0.67 305.50 184.15 4436.07
Mahindra Holiday 296.80 0.29 469.00 268.77 3957.23
I T D C 382.20 -0.12 745.80 377.05 3278.13
Navneet Educat. 138.25 -0.75 193.60 127.75 3228.83
Wonderla Holiday 358.25 -0.32 424.40 330.00 2024.11
TCI Express 461.10 -0.30 645.00 300.35 1766.01
EIH Assoc.Hotels 526.85 1.73 635.15 300.00 1605.31
NIIT 89.95 1.98 119.00 72.00 1498.57
S Chand & Compan 423.30 -1.58 707.00 420.00 1480.70
Zee Learn 37.15 -1.98 51.35 36.60 1210.72
Aptech 292.50 0.67 403.95 178.20 1166.78
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crown Tours: