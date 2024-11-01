You are here » Home » » Crown Tours Ltd
Crown Tours Ltd.
|BSE: 538521
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE969E01010
|BSE 10:10 | 12 Mar
|12.35
|
-0.65
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
12.40
|
HIGH
13.65
|
LOW
12.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crown Tours Ltd
|OPEN
|12.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.00
|VOLUME
|3107
|52-Week high
|39.85
|52-Week low
|8.20
|P/E
|14.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.35
|Sell Qty
|500.00
Crown Tours Ltd. (CROWNTOURS) - Market Capital
Market Cap
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|CHG(%)
|52 Wk High
|52 Wk Low
|MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
|Interglobe Aviat
|1277.20
|-0.68
|1358.65
|870.10
|49084.07
|Indian Hotels
|128.45
|-0.12
|160.60
|101.41
|15276.56
|Blue Dart Exp.
|4167.50
|-1.41
|5422.00
|3830.65
|9889.48
|EIH
|170.45
|-1.93
|231.50
|102.10
|9742.07
|Thomas Cook (I)
|261.25
|0.58
|274.15
|202.05
|9671.48
|SpiceJet
|134.95
|-0.81
|156.25
|78.60
|8089.58
|Jet Airways
|689.40
|0.23
|883.65
|436.00
|7831.58
|Coffee Day Enter
|288.85
|0.47
|374.60
|204.65
|6101.96
|Westlife Develop
|316.60
|1.90
|388.85
|201.00
|4926.30
|Cox & Kings
|251.25
|-0.67
|305.50
|184.15
|4436.07
|Mahindra Holiday
|296.80
|0.29
|469.00
|268.77
|3957.23
|I T D C
|382.20
|-0.12
|745.80
|377.05
|3278.13
|Navneet Educat.
|138.25
|-0.75
|193.60
|127.75
|3228.83
|Wonderla Holiday
|358.25
|-0.32
|424.40
|330.00
|2024.11
|TCI Express
|461.10
|-0.30
|645.00
|300.35
|1766.01
|EIH Assoc.Hotels
|526.85
|1.73
|635.15
|300.00
|1605.31
|NIIT
|89.95
|1.98
|119.00
|72.00
|1498.57
|S Chand & Compan
|423.30
|-1.58
|707.00
|420.00
|1480.70
|Zee Learn
|37.15
|-1.98
|51.35
|36.60
|1210.72
|Aptech
|292.50
|0.67
|403.95
|178.20
|1166.78
