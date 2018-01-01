JUST IN
Crown Tours Ltd.

BSE: 538521 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE969E01010
BSE 10:10 | 12 Mar 12.35 -0.65
(-5.00%)
OPEN

12.40

 HIGH

13.65

 LOW

12.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crown Tours Ltd
OPEN 12.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.00
VOLUME 3107
52-Week high 39.85
52-Week low 8.20
P/E 14.53
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 12.35
Sell Qty 500.00
Crown Tours Ltd. (CROWNTOURS) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
Interglobe Aviat 1,277.20 49,084.07 18,580.50 1,659.19 10,463.82
Indian Hotels 128.45 15,276.56 2,391.25 141.94 4,967.12
Blue Dart Exp. 4,167.50 9,889.48 2,680.87 139.57 879.25
EIH 170.45 9,742.07 1,277.55 96.54 3,087.47
Thomas Cook (I) 261.25 9,671.48 1,714.24 -8.36 1,520.28
SpiceJet 134.95 8,089.58 6,191.27 430.73 903.16
Jet Airways 689.40 7,831.58 22,398.68 390.43 6,869.88
Coffee Day Enter 288.85 6,101.96 100.57 -79.61 2,770.41
Westlife Develop 316.60 4,926.30 0.20 -0.30 479.60
Cox & Kings 251.25 4,436.07 3,117.47 181.34 4,145.93
Mahindra Holiday 296.80 3,957.23 1,088.73 130.65 2,562.06
I T D C 382.20 3,278.13 473.15 12.05 392.52
Navneet Educat. 138.25 3,228.83 1,111.91 161.63 883.25
Wonderla Holiday 358.25 2,024.11 270.41 33.07 458.18
TCI Express 461.10 1,766.01 753.87 40.71 191.61
EIH Assoc.Hotels 526.85 1,605.31 263.56 42.78 284.43
NIIT 89.95 1,498.57 366.29 -5.07 968.40
S Chand & Compan 423.30 1,480.70 305.78 27.10 723.38
Zee Learn 37.15 1,210.72 161.23 36.34 420.46
Aptech 292.50 1,166.78 117.09 9.08 232.17
