Crown Tours Ltd.
|BSE: 538521
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE969E01010
|BSE 10:10 | 12 Mar
|12.35
|
-0.65
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
12.40
|
HIGH
13.65
|
LOW
12.35
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Crown Tours Ltd
|OPEN
|12.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.00
|VOLUME
|3107
|52-Week high
|39.85
|52-Week low
|8.20
|P/E
|14.53
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|12.35
|Sell Qty
|500.00
Crown Tours Ltd. (CROWNTOURS) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Brahma. Himghar
|4.08
|-4.90
|5.71
|0.21
|-0.01
|0.00
|-
|RNB Industries
|10.45
|-3.24
|5.33
|0.25
|-0.43
|0.00
|-
|Karnimata Cold
|10.25
|6.66
|5.21
|3.26
|0.01
|0.28
|36.61
|Techtran Poly.
|3.43
|4.89
|5.16
|0.50
|-3.54
|0.00
|-
|Jain Marmo Inds
|14.70
|5.00
|4.60
|0.87
|0.07
|0.00
|-
|Towa Sokki
|5.50
|0.00
|4.59
|0.01
|-0.03
|0.00
|-
|Shangar Decor
|14.95
|-0.33
|4.57
|2.17
|0.16
|0.40
|37.38
|Wellness Noni
|13.30
|-4.66
|4.26
|0.14
|0.01
|0.87
|15.29
|IND Renewable
|14.00
|-4.44
|4.24
|0.03
|0.04
|0.67
|20.90
|Chamak Holdings
|12.50
|25.00
|4.06
|7.43
|1.77
|6.96
|1.80
|Crown Tours
|12.35
|-5.00
|3.83
|1.82
|0.29
|0.85
|14.53
|Excel Castro
|0.87
|-4.40
|3.54
|2.17
|-0.05
|0.00
|-
|Mahasagar Travel
|4.42
|-4.95
|3.47
|15.13
|0.05
|0.00
|-
|Timbor Home
|2.21
|-4.74
|3.26
|0.06
|-2.27
|0.00
|-
|City Online Ser.
|6.26
|0.00
|3.23
|4.30
|-0.14
|0.74
|8.46
|Valuemart Retail
|11.02
|4.95
|3.09
|0.93
|-0.06
|0.00
|-
|Mayur Floorings
|5.79
|4.89
|2.94
|0.55
|0.01
|0.15
|38.60
|BKV Industries
|1.57
|4.67
|2.42
|0.07
|0.01
|0.00
|-
|Indrayani Bio
|5.78
|4.90
|2.10
|33.58
|0.04
|0.00
|-
|MMS Infra.
|2.19
|4.78
|1.92
|0.54
|-1.38
|0.00
|-
