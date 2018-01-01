JUST IN
Crown Tours Ltd.

BSE: 538521 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE969E01010
BSE 10:10 | 12 Mar 12.35 -0.65
(-5.00%)
OPEN

12.40

 HIGH

13.65

 LOW

12.35
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crown Tours Ltd
Crown Tours Ltd. (CROWNTOURS) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Brahma. Himghar 4.08 -4.90 5.71 0.21 -0.01 0.00 -
RNB Industries 10.45 -3.24 5.33 0.25 -0.43 0.00 -
Karnimata Cold 10.25 6.66 5.21 3.26 0.01 0.28 36.61
Techtran Poly. 3.43 4.89 5.16 0.50 -3.54 0.00 -
Jain Marmo Inds 14.70 5.00 4.60 0.87 0.07 0.00 -
Towa Sokki 5.50 0.00 4.59 0.01 -0.03 0.00 -
Shangar Decor 14.95 -0.33 4.57 2.17 0.16 0.40 37.38
Wellness Noni 13.30 -4.66 4.26 0.14 0.01 0.87 15.29
IND Renewable 14.00 -4.44 4.24 0.03 0.04 0.67 20.90
Chamak Holdings 12.50 25.00 4.06 7.43 1.77 6.96 1.80
Crown Tours 12.35 -5.00 3.83 1.82 0.29 0.85 14.53
Excel Castro 0.87 -4.40 3.54 2.17 -0.05 0.00 -
Mahasagar Travel 4.42 -4.95 3.47 15.13 0.05 0.00 -
Timbor Home 2.21 -4.74 3.26 0.06 -2.27 0.00 -
City Online Ser. 6.26 0.00 3.23 4.30 -0.14 0.74 8.46
Valuemart Retail 11.02 4.95 3.09 0.93 -0.06 0.00 -
Mayur Floorings 5.79 4.89 2.94 0.55 0.01 0.15 38.60
BKV Industries 1.57 4.67 2.42 0.07 0.01 0.00 -
Indrayani Bio 5.78 4.90 2.10 33.58 0.04 0.00 -
MMS Infra. 2.19 4.78 1.92 0.54 -1.38 0.00 -

