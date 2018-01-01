You are here » Home
» » CRP Risk Management Ltd
CRP Risk Management Ltd.
|BSE: 540903
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE422M01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
57.70
|
-0.05
(-0.09%)
|
OPEN
57.15
|
HIGH
58.85
|
LOW
54.30
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
CRP Risk Management Ltd
|OPEN
|57.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|57.75
|VOLUME
|12000
|52-Week high
|67.30
|52-Week low
|34.20
|P/E
|19.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|101
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|19.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|101
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|57.15
|CLOSE
|57.75
|VOLUME
|12000
|52-Week high
|67.30
|52-Week low
|34.20
|P/E
|19.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|101
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|19.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|100.86
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
CRP Risk Management Ltd. (CRPRISKMGT) - Chairman Speech
Company chairman speech
|No Information Available.
Quick Links for CRP Risk Management: