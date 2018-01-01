JUST IN
CRP Risk Management Ltd.

BSE: 540903 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE422M01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 57.70 -0.05
(-0.09%)
OPEN

57.15

 HIGH

58.85

 LOW

54.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CRP Risk Management Ltd
CRP Risk Management Ltd. (CRPRISKMGT) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 6.50 6.50 6.50
Reserves 22.88 17.82 16.05
Total Shareholders Funds 29.38 24.32 22.55
Secured Loans 16.19 19.44 22.20
Unsecured Loans 4.09 8.58 7.11
Total Debt 20.28 28.02 29.31
Total Liabilities 49.66 52.34 51.86
Application of Funds
Gross Block 30.21 26.53 26.39
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 1.60 1.99
Investments 0.28 1.07 1.43
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.00 0.00 0.00
Sundry Debtors 29.47 32.06 32.84
Cash and Bank 0.16 0.18 1.73
Loans and Advances 13.30 16.48 11.35
Total Current Assets 42.93 48.72 45.92
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 8.38 6.32 7.50
Provisions 1.33 5.08 4.45
Net Current Assets 33.22 37.32 33.97
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 49.66 52.35 51.86

