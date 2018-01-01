You are here » Home
CRP Risk Management Ltd.
|BSE: 540903
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE422M01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
57.70
|
-0.05
(-0.09%)
|
OPEN
57.15
|
HIGH
58.85
|
LOW
54.30
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
CRP Risk Management Ltd
|OPEN
|57.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|57.75
|VOLUME
|12000
|52-Week high
|67.30
|52-Week low
|34.20
|P/E
|19.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|101
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
CRP Risk Management Ltd. (CRPRISKMGT) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|6.50
|6.50
|6.50
|Reserves
|22.88
|17.82
|16.05
|Total Shareholders Funds
|29.38
|24.32
|22.55
|Secured Loans
|16.19
|19.44
|22.20
|Unsecured Loans
|4.09
|8.58
|7.11
|Total Debt
|20.28
|28.02
|29.31
|Total Liabilities
|49.66
|52.34
|51.86
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|30.21
|26.53
|26.39
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|1.60
|1.99
|Investments
|0.28
|1.07
|1.43
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|29.47
|32.06
|32.84
|Cash and Bank
|0.16
|0.18
|1.73
|Loans and Advances
|13.30
|16.48
|11.35
|Total Current Assets
|42.93
|48.72
|45.92
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|8.38
|6.32
|7.50
|Provisions
|1.33
|5.08
|4.45
|Net Current Assets
|33.22
|37.32
|33.97
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|49.66
|52.35
|51.86
