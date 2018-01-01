You are here » Home
CRP Risk Management Ltd.
|BSE: 540903
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE422M01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
57.70
|
-0.05
(-0.09%)
|
OPEN
57.15
|
HIGH
58.85
|
LOW
54.30
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
CRP Risk Management Ltd
|OPEN
|57.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|57.75
|VOLUME
|12000
|52-Week high
|67.30
|52-Week low
|34.20
|P/E
|19.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|101
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
CRP Risk Management Ltd. (CRPRISKMGT) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|81.02
|74.60
|94.59
|Operating Profit
|12.61
|9.62
|12.94
|Other Income
|1.09
|0.11
|0.21
|Interest
|3.85
|4.55
|4.65
|Depreciation
|1.69
|2.26
|2.22
|Profit Before Tax
|7.07
|2.81
|6.07
|Tax
|2.02
|1.03
|1.86
|Profit After Tax
|5.05
|1.78
|4.21
|
|Share Capital
|6.50
|6.50
|6.50
|Reserves
|22.88
|17.82
|16.05
|Net Worth
|29.38
|24.32
|22.55
|Loans
|20.28
|28.02
|29.31
|Gross Block
|30.21
|26.53
|26.39
|Investments
|0.28
|1.07
|1.43
|Cash
|0.16
|0.18
|1.73
|Debtors
|29.47
|32.06
|32.84
|Net Working Capital
|33.22
|37.32
|33.97
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|15.56
|12.90
|13.68
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|6.23
|2.39
|4.45
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|7.77
|2.73
|6.48
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Quick Links for CRP Risk Management: