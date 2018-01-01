You are here » Home
CRP Risk Management Ltd.
|BSE: 540903
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE422M01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
57.70
|
-0.05
(-0.09%)
|
OPEN
57.15
|
HIGH
58.85
|
LOW
54.30
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
CRP Risk Management Ltd
|OPEN
|57.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|57.75
|VOLUME
|12000
|52-Week high
|67.30
|52-Week low
|34.20
|P/E
|19.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|101
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
CRP Risk Management Ltd. (CRPRISKMGT) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|81.02
|74.60
|94.59
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|81.02
|74.60
|94.59
|Other Income
|1.09
|0.11
|0.21
|Stock Adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.48
|Total Income
|82.11
|74.71
|92.32
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.13
|0.30
|0.30
|Employee Cost
|2.42
|5.86
|5.48
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.10
|0.12
|0.11
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|66.63
|58.70
|73.33
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.22
|0.12
|0.14
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|69.50
|65.10
|79.36
|Operating Profit
|12.61
|9.62
|12.94
|Interest
|3.85
|4.55
|4.65
|Gross Profit
|8.76
|5.07
|8.29
|Depreciation
|1.69
|2.26
|2.22
|Profit Before Tax
|7.07
|2.81
|6.07
|Tax
|2.02
|1.03
|1.86
|Net Profit
|5.05
|1.78
|4.21
