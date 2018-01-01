JUST IN
CRP Risk Management Ltd.

BSE: 540903 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE422M01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 57.70 -0.05
(-0.09%)
OPEN

57.15

 HIGH

58.85

 LOW

54.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CRP Risk Management Ltd
CRP Risk Management Ltd. (CRPRISKMGT) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore -
Revenue N.A.
Other Income N.A.
Total Income N.A.
Expenditure N.A.
Operating Profit N.A.
Interest N.A.
PBDT N.A.
Depreciation N.A.
PBT N.A.
Tax N.A.
Net Profit N.A.
EPS (Rs) N.A.

