CRP Risk Management Ltd.
|BSE: 540903
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE422M01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
57.70
|
-0.05
(-0.09%)
|
OPEN
57.15
|
HIGH
58.85
|
LOW
54.30
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
CRP Risk Management Ltd
|OPEN
|57.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|57.75
|VOLUME
|12000
|52-Week high
|67.30
|52-Week low
|34.20
|P/E
|19.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|101
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|57.15
|CLOSE
|57.75
|VOLUME
|12000
|52-Week high
|67.30
|52-Week low
|34.20
|P/E
|19.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|101
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
CRP Risk Management Ltd. (CRPRISKMGT) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|0.88
|1.21
|1.28
|Current Ratio
|1.44
|1.40
|1.32
|Asset turnover ratio
|2.86
|2.82
|3.89
|Inventory turnover ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|76.28
|Debtors turnover ratio
|2.63
|2.30
|3.39
|Interest Coverage ratio
|2.84
|1.62
|2.31
|Operating Margin (%)
|15.58
|12.88
|13.67
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|6.23
|2.39
|4.45
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|21.41
|14.13
|22.00
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|18.81
|7.60
|19.83
Quick Links for CRP Risk Management: