CRP Risk Management Ltd.

BSE: 540903 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE422M01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 57.70 -0.05
(-0.09%)
OPEN

57.15

 HIGH

58.85

 LOW

54.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CRP Risk Management Ltd
OPEN 57.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 57.75
VOLUME 12000
52-Week high 67.30
52-Week low 34.20
P/E 19.97
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 101
CRP Risk Management Ltd. (CRPRISKMGT) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17
Net Sales/Income From Operations 81.02
Other Income 1.09
Total Income 82.11
Total Expenditure 69.50
Operating Profit 12.61
Interest 3.85
Gross Profit 8.77
Depreciation 1.69
PBT 6.38
Tax 1.33
Net Profit/(Loss) 5.05
Minority Interest After NP -
Net Profit after Minority Interest -
Exceptional Items 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 5.05
Equity Share Capital 6.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 22.88
EPS
Basic EPS 7.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0
Share Holding (%) 0.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.

