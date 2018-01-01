You are here » Home
CRP Risk Management Ltd.
|BSE: 540903
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE422M01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
57.70
|
-0.05
(-0.09%)
|
OPEN
57.15
|
HIGH
58.85
|
LOW
54.30
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Filter:
CRP Risk Management Ltd. (CRPRISKMGT) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|81.02
|Other Income
|1.09
|Total Income
|82.11
|Total Expenditure
|69.50
|Operating Profit
|12.61
|Interest
|3.85
|Gross Profit
|8.77
|Depreciation
|1.69
|PBT
|6.38
|Tax
|1.33
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|5.05
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|5.05
|Equity Share Capital
|6.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|22.88
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|7.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
