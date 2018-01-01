JUST IN
You are here » Home » » CRP Risk Management Ltd

CRP Risk Management Ltd.

BSE: 540903 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE422M01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 57.70 -0.05
(-0.09%)
OPEN

57.15

 HIGH

58.85

 LOW

54.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CRP Risk Management Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 57.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 57.75
VOLUME 12000
52-Week high 67.30
52-Week low 34.20
P/E 19.97
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 101
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 57.15
CLOSE 57.75
VOLUME 12000
52-Week high 67.30
52-Week low 34.20
P/E 19.97
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 101
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

CRP Risk Management Ltd. (CRPRISKMGT) - Net Profit

Net Profit

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
GAIL (India) 446.40 8.90 2.03 3502.91
Adani Ports 386.05 8.75 2.32 3100.61
General Insuranc 700.20 -3.15 -0.45 2857.85
Petronet LNG 230.80 0.30 0.13 1705.67
SJVN 34.95 0.05 0.14 1544.14
Container Corpn. 1238.10 -9.25 -0.74 858.02
New India Assura 682.20 4.95 0.73 819.82
ICICI Lombard 816.00 9.05 1.12 622.10
Indraprastha Gas 303.40 2.80 0.93 571.07
DCM Shriram 482.05 -4.90 -1.01 522.07
Guj.St.Petronet 195.55 -3.85 -1.93 496.64
Voltas 638.50 9.40 1.49 486.19
Avenue Super. 1314.90 10.75 0.82 482.64
Mahanagar Gas 1021.40 12.10 1.20 393.43
Future Retail 499.25 5.50 1.11 368.28
Cochin Shipyard 515.30 -1.55 -0.30 312.18
PTC India 91.95 1.80 2.00 290.87
CRISIL 1941.45 -13.40 -0.69 255.65
Guj Pipavav Port 142.60 -0.40 -0.28 249.91
3M India 20179.55 -111.30 -0.55 240.76
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for CRP Risk Management: