CRP Risk Management Ltd.

BSE: 540903 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE422M01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 57.70 -0.05
(-0.09%)
OPEN

57.15

 HIGH

58.85

 LOW

54.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CRP Risk Management Ltd
OPEN 57.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 57.75
VOLUME 12000
52-Week high 67.30
52-Week low 34.20
P/E 19.97
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 101
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
CRP Risk Management Ltd. (CRPRISKMGT) - Total Assets

Total Assets

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
General Insuranc 700.20 -0.45 243.51 168.79 0.00 48526.95
GAIL (India) 446.40 2.03 30675.90 28506.19 3803.39 45297.85
Adani Ports 386.05 2.32 9476.76 8389.59 1458.08 37165.88
New India Assura 682.20 0.73 307.42 307.42 56.69 35998.30
SJVN 34.95 0.14 13501.63 7979.90 441.76 14773.82
Petronet LNG 230.80 0.13 9113.37 8423.04 48.55 11704.21
Lanco Infratech 1.01 -4.72 442.47 311.44 1.08 11636.88
Adani Enterp. 162.60 4.23 1317.52 1162.01 621.60 11074.53
Reliance Nav.Eng 35.10 3.69 6158.27 5063.67 4109.63 9926.99
Container Corpn. 1238.10 -0.74 4066.03 3369.82 507.10 8924.63
ABG Shipyard 9.29 -0.85 1316.83 675.74 1945.07 6474.55
Avenue Super. 1314.90 0.82 2744.40 2521.53 152.89 5319.57
Guj.St.Petronet 195.55 -1.93 3527.70 3165.68 686.37 5167.21
ICICI Lombard 816.00 1.12 371.56 371.56 11.11 4888.81
Bharati Defence 5.98 -4.93 1086.28 788.50 169.82 4399.08
Gujarat Gas 849.55 -0.64 5916.17 4901.68 505.72 4034.56
Future Retail 499.25 1.11 604.50 553.78 11.85 3987.43
Binani Inds 96.50 -2.08 62.33 45.58 0.47 3933.19
DCM Shriram 482.05 -1.01 2072.86 1923.38 32.54 3801.78
PTC India 91.95 2.00 30.89 24.73 0.00 3800.40
