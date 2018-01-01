You are here » Home
» » CRP Risk Management Ltd
CRP Risk Management Ltd.
|BSE: 540903
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE422M01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
57.70
|
-0.05
(-0.09%)
|
OPEN
57.15
|
HIGH
58.85
|
LOW
54.30
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
CRP Risk Management Ltd
|OPEN
|57.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|57.75
|VOLUME
|12000
|52-Week high
|67.30
|52-Week low
|34.20
|P/E
|19.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|101
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|19.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|101
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|57.15
|CLOSE
|57.75
|VOLUME
|12000
|52-Week high
|67.30
|52-Week low
|34.20
|P/E
|19.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|101
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|19.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|100.86
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
CRP Risk Management Ltd. (CRPRISKMGT) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|Info Edg.(India)
|1223.00
|-3.32
|-4.03
|-1.87
|-0.48
|23.22
|49.42
|47.86
|CRISIL
|1941.45
|-0.69
|0.03
|-1.46
|9.82
|2.96
|-2.23
|-6.97
|Jubilant Food.
|2084.20
|1.44
|4.13
|2.80
|21.42
|46.24
|93.79
|28.85
|Godrej Agrovet
|646.95
|-1.30
|-3.04
|9.28
|17.38
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|Gujarat Gas
|849.55
|-0.64
|-1.67
|-0.16
|2.21
|0.06
|29.29
|(-)
|Guj.St.Petronet
|195.55
|-1.93
|-4.07
|-2.23
|-4.21
|-1.54
|22.49
|81.06
|Avanti Feeds
|2281.70
|-3.22
|-6.24
|-8.96
|-10.95
|20.87
|223.55
|628.16
|SPARC
|408.80
|1.18
|-1.55
|-8.10
|-10.06
|6.74
|26.19
|-20.67
|Thomas Cook (I)
|261.25
|0.58
|2.09
|7.51
|7.47
|5.30
|26.73
|21.37
|Security & Intel
|1095.60
|0.01
|-4.77
|-9.52
|-13.13
|39.33
|(-)
|(-)
|Century Ply.
|322.70
|-1.42
|-1.80
|-1.84
|-3.05
|28.26
|30.28
|36.71
|Guj Pipavav Port
|142.60
|-0.28
|2.63
|-2.53
|0.88
|1.28
|-7.13
|-40.81
|Netwrk.18 Media
|53.70
|8.16
|11.53
|3.37
|1.51
|9.82
|54.53
|-2.63
|Venky's (India)
|3767.50
|1.36
|-3.77
|32.28
|37.08
|85.19
|360.88
|1287.51
|Tube Investments
|258.85
|-0.79
|-3.50
|-7.55
|0.41
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|Cox & Kings
|251.25
|-0.67
|0.52
|-1.87
|-0.32
|-6.65
|36.11
|-20.62
|CARE Ratings
|1351.40
|-0.35
|-0.49
|-1.35
|-0.07
|-9.45
|-8.39
|-12.85
|Greenply Inds.
|323.55
|-0.77
|-4.35
|-12.07
|-2.50
|17.12
|9.46
|61.86
|NESCO
|555.90
|-0.26
|-3.87
|-7.27
|7.17
|-0.82
|25.04
|63.92
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|736.95
|-1.01
|-4.61
|-0.55
|-23.76
|-35.27
|-32.54
|-38.16
Quick Links for CRP Risk Management: