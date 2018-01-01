You are here » Home » » CRP Risk Management Ltd
CRP Risk Management Ltd.
|BSE: 540903
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE422M01013
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|57.70
|
-0.05
(-0.09%)
|
OPEN
57.15
|
HIGH
58.85
|
LOW
54.30
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|CRP Risk Management Ltd
|OPEN
|57.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|57.75
|VOLUME
|12000
|52-Week high
|67.30
|52-Week low
|34.20
|P/E
|19.97
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|101
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
CRP Risk Management Ltd. (CRPRISKMGT) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Cupid
|269.25
|-1.66
|299.41
|21.07
|4.09
|17.36
|15.51
|Oriental Veneer
|516.95
|0.76
|278.64
|35.65
|3.44
|15.27
|33.85
|Oceanaa Biotek
|165.80
|-4.99
|224.99
|15.45
|3.78
|4.89
|33.91
|Archidply Inds.
|82.10
|-3.41
|181.19
|74.18
|2.06
|3.32
|24.73
|Sayaji Inds.
|512.45
|0.00
|161.93
|142.89
|1.29
|12.51
|40.96
|Kesar Terminals
|147.55
|8.89
|161.12
|11.02
|4.21
|16.37
|9.01
|Intl. Travel Hse
|174.20
|-1.47
|139.19
|49.91
|0.89
|10.77
|16.17
|Jiya Eco-Product
|128.05
|1.67
|137.27
|27.53
|3.19
|8.26
|15.50
|Pressman Adv.
|51.20
|-2.20
|120.32
|12.12
|2.02
|2.75
|18.62
|Atlas Cycles
|179.60
|0.00
|116.74
|145.03
|0.24
|7.23
|24.84
|Divyashakti Gran
|94.95
|3.21
|97.51
|18.09
|1.10
|2.23
|42.58
|Eco Recyc.
|55.30
|-4.66
|97.00
|2.12
|0.13
|1.94
|28.51
|Aro Granite Inds
|57.75
|-1.45
|88.36
|45.73
|0.14
|1.53
|37.75
|Transcorp Intl.
|32.85
|2.66
|83.60
|222.10
|0.14
|0.63
|52.14
|Jupiter Info.
|77.70
|0.78
|77.86
|0.28
|0.24
|0.48
|161.88
|Camson Seeds
|24.55
|-3.16
|73.65
|9.00
|3.02
|1.81
|13.56
|Sunil Healthcare
|69.35
|-1.77
|71.08
|22.92
|0.60
|3.74
|18.54
|Sarda Plywood
|142.00
|4.87
|64.18
|54.48
|-2.06
|0.00
|-
|Radix Indust.
|62.00
|0.00
|62.00
|3.29
|0.32
|1.63
|38.04
|Bhagya. Prop.
|19.25
|-8.98
|61.60
|0.21
|0.20
|0.36
|53.47
