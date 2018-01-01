JUST IN
You are here » Home » » CRP Risk Management Ltd

CRP Risk Management Ltd.

BSE: 540903 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE422M01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 57.70 -0.05
(-0.09%)
OPEN

57.15

 HIGH

58.85

 LOW

54.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan CRP Risk Management Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 57.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 57.75
VOLUME 12000
52-Week high 67.30
52-Week low 34.20
P/E 19.97
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 101
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 57.15
CLOSE 57.75
VOLUME 12000
52-Week high 67.30
52-Week low 34.20
P/E 19.97
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 101
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

CRP Risk Management Ltd. (CRPRISKMGT) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Cupid 269.25 -1.66 299.41 21.07 4.09 17.36 15.51
Oriental Veneer 516.95 0.76 278.64 35.65 3.44 15.27 33.85
Oceanaa Biotek 165.80 -4.99 224.99 15.45 3.78 4.89 33.91
Archidply Inds. 82.10 -3.41 181.19 74.18 2.06 3.32 24.73
Sayaji Inds. 512.45 0.00 161.93 142.89 1.29 12.51 40.96
Kesar Terminals 147.55 8.89 161.12 11.02 4.21 16.37 9.01
Intl. Travel Hse 174.20 -1.47 139.19 49.91 0.89 10.77 16.17
Jiya Eco-Product 128.05 1.67 137.27 27.53 3.19 8.26 15.50
Pressman Adv. 51.20 -2.20 120.32 12.12 2.02 2.75 18.62
Atlas Cycles 179.60 0.00 116.74 145.03 0.24 7.23 24.84
Divyashakti Gran 94.95 3.21 97.51 18.09 1.10 2.23 42.58
Eco Recyc. 55.30 -4.66 97.00 2.12 0.13 1.94 28.51
Aro Granite Inds 57.75 -1.45 88.36 45.73 0.14 1.53 37.75
Transcorp Intl. 32.85 2.66 83.60 222.10 0.14 0.63 52.14
Jupiter Info. 77.70 0.78 77.86 0.28 0.24 0.48 161.88
Camson Seeds 24.55 -3.16 73.65 9.00 3.02 1.81 13.56
Sunil Healthcare 69.35 -1.77 71.08 22.92 0.60 3.74 18.54
Sarda Plywood 142.00 4.87 64.18 54.48 -2.06 0.00 -
Radix Indust. 62.00 0.00 62.00 3.29 0.32 1.63 38.04
Bhagya. Prop. 19.25 -8.98 61.60 0.21 0.20 0.36 53.47

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for CRP Risk Management: