JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd

Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531656 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd Not listed in BSE
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE

About Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.

Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd

A 100% EOU, Cryptogen Agro Industries was incorporated on 14 Oct.'93 as a public limited company. It is promoted by Sudhir Khare and Sunil Khare. The company is setting up facilities for cultivation, processing and canning of 1920 tpa of fresh white button mushrooms to yield 1340 tpa of blanched white button mushrooms, in technical and financial collaboration with Agrisystems E...> More

Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 1998
Net Sales 0.19
Other Income 0.01
Total Income 0.2
Total Expenses 1.26
Operating Profit -1.06
Net Profit -1.64
Equity Capital 6.35
> More on Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd Financials Results

Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
IB Infotech 13.78 0.00 1.76
Transglobe Foods 5.99 -4.92 1.74
Cont. Chemicals 6.77 4.96 0.68
> More on Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd Peer Group

Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
13.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Cryptogen Agro Industries: