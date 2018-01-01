Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.

|
1997
CRYPTOGEN AGRO INDUSTRIES LIMITED
AUDITORS' REPORT
We have audited the attached Balance Sheet of CRYPTOGEN AGRO INDUSTRIES
LIMITED, as at 31st March, 1997 and the Profit & Loss Account for the year
ended on that date and report that:-
1. As required by the Manufacturing and other companies (Auditors' Report)
order, 1988 issued by the Company Law Board in terms of Section 227 (4A) of
the Company's Act, 1956, and on the basis of such cheaks as we considered
appropriate, we annexure hereto a statement of the matters specified in
paragraph 4 & 5 of the said order-
2. Further to our comments in the annexure referred to in paragraph (I)
above, we report that:-
a) We have obtained all the information and explanation which to the best
of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.
b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law, have been
kept by the Company so far as appears from examination of such books.
c) The Balance Sheet and Profit & Loss Account dealt with by the report are
in agreement with the books of account.
d) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the
explanations given to us, the said Balance Sheet and the Profit & loss
Account read together with the notes thereon give the information required
by the Companies Act, 1956 in the manner so required and give true and fair
view :
i) In the case of Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as
at 31st March, 1997 and
ii) In the Case of the Profit & Loss Account, of the Loss of the Company or
the year ended on that date.
AUDITORS REPORT ANNEXURE
(Referred to in paragraph 1 of our report of even date)
i. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars
including quantitative details and situations of Fixed Assets. We are
informed that all the fixed assets (including fixed assets capitalise
during the year) have been physically verified by the management during the
year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.
ii. None of the Fixed Assets has been revalued during the year.
iii. As explained to us process,stock, stores spares and consumables and
Raw Materials have been physically verified by the management at the end of
the year.
iv. In our opinion, the procedures of physical verification of the
aforesaid stocks followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in
relation to the size of the company and nature of its business.
v. We are informed that the discrepancies noticed on such verification
between the physical stocks and book records were not material and the same
have been properly dealt with in the books of account.
vi. In our opinion the valuation of these stocks are fair and proper and is
in accordance with the normally accepted accounting principles.
vii. The Company has not taken any loans - secured or unsecured from the
companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under
section 301 of the Act, and/or from the companies under the same management
as defined under sub section (1B) of section 370 of the Companies Act,
1956. As informed an explained to us there are no companies under same
management.
viii. The Company has not granted any loans - secured or unsecured to
companies, firms or other parties listed in the register maintained under
section 301 of the Act, and/or to companies under the same management as
defined under sub-section (1B) of the section 370 of the Companies Act,
1956, as informed and explained to us there are no companies under the
same management.
ix. The Company has not given any loan or advances in the nature of loan
to any parties except interest free loan given to its employee which is
regularly repaying principle amount as stipulated.
x. The Company has an adequate internal control procedures commensurate
with the size of the Company and nature of its business with regard to
purchase of stores, raw materials including components, plant and
machinery, equipment and other assets, and for the sale of goods.
xi. The transaction of purchase of goods and material and the sale of
goods, material and services, made in pursuance of contracts or
arrangements entered in the register maintained under section 301 of the
Companies Act, 1956, and aggregating during the year to Rs. 50000/- or more
doe not arise as there are no companies under same management.
xii. According to the information and explanations given to us there are no
unservicable of damaged store and raw materials.
xiii. The Company has not accepted any fixed deposits from the public.
Xiv. The Company is maintaining reasonable records for sale and disposal of
scraps. As informed and explained to us there are no realisable by-
products.
xv. In our pinion the company does not require internal audit system during
the period under audit as the company has completed its project and also
commenced it commercial production just before the end of the year.
xvi. As informed and explained to us, the Central Govt. has not prescribed
maintenance of cost records under section 209 (1)(d) of the companies act,
1956.
xvii. As informed and explained to us the requirement of Provident Fund is
not yet made applicable so far. We are also informed that the employees
State Insurance is not applicable to the area, where the Company's factory
& office are located.
xviii. According to the information and explanations given to us there were
no undisputed amounts payable in respect of custom duty, income tax, wealth
tax, sales tax and Excise duty. As there are no such outstanding as on
31st March 1997. Hence the question of period of more than 6 months from
the day become payable, does not arise.
xix. During the course of our examination of books of account carried out
in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices, we have not
come across any Personal
expenses other than expenses under contractual obligations and/or generally
accepted business Practices, which have been changed to revenue account.
xx. The Company is not a sick Industrial Company within the meaning of
clause (O) of sub section (1) of section 3 of the Sick Industrial Companies
(Special Provision) Act, 1985.
FOR A.L. MANJREKAR & CO.
CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS
A.L. MANJREKAR
PROPRIETOR
PLACE : MUMBAI
DATE : 21ST JUNE, 1997.