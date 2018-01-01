You are here » Home
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531656
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd. (CRYPTOGENAGRO) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|1997
|1996
|1995
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.74
|0.18
|0.03
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|-0.30
|-0.25
|-0.24
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|-7.81
|-8.32
|-0.13
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|7.43
|9.13
|0.52
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|-0.68
|0.56
|0.15
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.06
|0.74
|0.18
