Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531656 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd. (CRYPTOGENAGRO) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 1997 1996 1995
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.74 0.18 0.03
Net Cash From Operating Activities -0.30 -0.25 -0.24
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities -7.81 -8.32 -0.13
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 7.43 9.13 0.52
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -0.68 0.56 0.15
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.06 0.74 0.18

