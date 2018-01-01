JUST IN
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531656 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd. (CRYPTOGENAGRO) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 1997 1996 1995
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 6.26 2.41 0.76
Reserves -0.10 0.00 0.00
Total Shareholders Funds 6.16 2.41 0.76
Secured Loans 10.82 4.81 0.00
Unsecured Loans 0.59 0.48 0.02
Total Debt 11.41 5.29 0.02
Total Liabilities 17.57 7.70 0.78
Application of Funds
Gross Block 15.61 7.44 0.14
Capital Work in Progress 0.80 1.16 0.15
Investments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 0.41 0.00 0.00
Sundry Debtors 0.00 0.00 0.00
Cash and Bank 0.09 1.28 0.18
Loans and Advances 0.64 0.95 0.09
Total Current Assets 1.14 2.23 0.27
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 0.41 4.36 0.00
Provisions 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Current Assets 0.73 -2.13 0.27
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.54 1.23 0.22
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 17.03 6.47 0.56

