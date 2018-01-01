You are here » Home
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531656
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd. (CRYPTOGENAGRO) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|1997
|1996
|1995
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|6.26
|2.41
|0.76
|Reserves
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Shareholders Funds
|6.16
|2.41
|0.76
|Secured Loans
|10.82
|4.81
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|0.59
|0.48
|0.02
|Total Debt
|11.41
|5.29
|0.02
|Total Liabilities
|17.57
|7.70
|0.78
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|15.61
|7.44
|0.14
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.80
|1.16
|0.15
|Investments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.41
|0.00
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash and Bank
|0.09
|1.28
|0.18
|Loans and Advances
|0.64
|0.95
|0.09
|Total Current Assets
|1.14
|2.23
|0.27
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|0.41
|4.36
|0.00
|Provisions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Current Assets
|0.73
|-2.13
|0.27
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.54
|1.23
|0.22
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|17.03
|6.47
|0.56
