Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531656
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd. (CRYPTOGENAGRO) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|1997
|1996
|1995
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Sales
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Stock Adjustments
|0.27
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.28
|0.00
|0.00
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|0.16
|0.00
|0.00
|Power & Fuel Cost
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|0.04
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|0.27
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.11
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit Before Tax
|-0.11
|0.00
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-0.11
|0.00
|0.00
