JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd

Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531656 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
Filter:

Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd. (CRYPTOGENAGRO) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 1997 1996 1995
Income
Sales Turnover 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Sales 0.00 0.00 0.00
Other Income 0.01 0.00 0.00
Stock Adjustments 0.27 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.28 0.00 0.00
Expenditure
Raw Materials 0.16 0.00 0.00
Power & Fuel Cost 0.01 0.00 0.00
Employee Cost 0.04 0.00 0.00
Other Manufacturing Expenses 0.01 0.00 0.00
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.05 0.00 0.00
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.00 0.00 0.00
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 0.27 0.00 0.00
Operating Profit 0.01 0.00 0.00
Interest 0.01 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit 0.00 0.00 0.00
Depreciation 0.11 0.00 0.00
Profit Before Tax -0.11 0.00 0.00
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit -0.11 0.00 0.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Cryptogen Agro Industries: