Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531656
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd. (CRYPTOGENAGRO) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-1998
|Sep-1998
|Sep-1997
|Jun-1997
|Revenue
|0.19
|0.57
|0.19
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.20
|0.57
|0.19
|0.00
|Expenditure
|1.26
|0.76
|0.76
|0.00
|Operating Profit
|-1.06
|-0.19
|-0.57
|0.00
|Interest
|0.22
|0.17
|0.89
|0.00
|PBDT
|-1.28
|-0.36
|-1.46
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.36
|0.24
|0.32
|0.00
|PBT
|-1.64
|-0.60
|-1.78
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-1.64
|-0.60
|-1.78
|0.00
|EPS (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
