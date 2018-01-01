JUST IN
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531656 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd. (CRYPTOGENAGRO) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-1998 Sep-1998 Sep-1997 Jun-1997
Revenue 0.19 0.57 0.19 0.00
Other Income 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.20 0.57 0.19 0.00
Expenditure 1.26 0.76 0.76 0.00
Operating Profit -1.06 -0.19 -0.57 0.00
Interest 0.22 0.17 0.89 0.00
PBDT -1.28 -0.36 -1.46 0.00
Depreciation 0.36 0.24 0.32 0.00
PBT -1.64 -0.60 -1.78 0.00
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit -1.64 -0.60 -1.78 0.00
EPS (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

