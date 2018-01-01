JUST IN
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531656 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd. (CRYPTOGENAGRO) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 1997 1996 1995
Debt-Equity Ratio 1.95 1.68 0.03
Current Ratio 0.64 0.57 0.00
Asset turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Inventory turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Debtors turnover ratio 0.00 0.00 0.00
Interest Coverage ratio -10.00 0.00 0.00
Operating Margin (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit Margin (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Return on Capital Employed (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Return on Net Worth (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00

