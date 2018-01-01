You are here » Home
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531656
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd. (CRYPTOGENAGRO) - Financial Ratios
|Ratios
|1997
|1996
|1995
|Debt-Equity Ratio
|1.95
|1.68
|0.03
|Current Ratio
|0.64
|0.57
|0.00
|Asset turnover ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Inventory turnover ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Debtors turnover ratio
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Interest Coverage ratio
|-10.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating Margin (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Return on Capital Employed (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Return on Net Worth (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
