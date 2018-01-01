Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Mar '98 Sep '97

Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.14 0.19

Other Income 0.01 0.00

Total Income 0.15 0.19

Total Expenditure 0.69 0.76

Operating Profit -0.54 -0.57

Interest -0.58 0.89

Gross Profit 0.04 -1.46

Depreciation 0.19 0.32

PBT -0.15 -1.78

Tax 0.00 0.00

Net Profit/(Loss) -0.15 -1.78

Minority Interest After NP - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items -0.15 -1.78

Equity Share Capital 6.26 6.26

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 0.00 0.00

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00