Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531656 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd. (CRYPTOGENAGRO) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '98 Sep '97
Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.14 0.19
Other Income 0.01 0.00
Total Income 0.15 0.19
Total Expenditure 0.69 0.76
Operating Profit -0.54 -0.57
Interest -0.58 0.89
Gross Profit 0.04 -1.46
Depreciation 0.19 0.32
PBT -0.15 -1.78
Tax 0.00 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) -0.15 -1.78
Minority Interest After NP - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -0.15 -1.78
Equity Share Capital 6.26 6.26
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.

