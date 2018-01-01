Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Mar '99 Mar '98 Mar '97

Net Sales/Income From Operations 0.07 0.33 0.27

Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.01

Total Income 0.07 0.34 0.28

Total Expenditure 1.48 1.45 0.27

Operating Profit -1.41 -1.11 0.01

Interest 2.58 0.31 0.01

Gross Profit -3.99 -1.42 0.00

Depreciation 0.90 0.51 0.11

PBT -4.89 -1.93 -0.11

Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00

Net Profit/(Loss) -4.89 -1.93 -0.11

Minority Interest After NP - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items -4.89 -1.93 -0.11

Equity Share Capital 6.35 6.26 6.26

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.04 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00