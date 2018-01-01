You are here » Home
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.
BSE: 531656
Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd. (CRYPTOGENAGRO) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '99
|Mar '98
|Mar '97
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|0.07
|0.33
|0.27
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Total Income
|0.07
|0.34
|0.28
|Total Expenditure
|1.48
|1.45
|0.27
|Operating Profit
|-1.41
|-1.11
|0.01
|Interest
|2.58
|0.31
|0.01
|Gross Profit
|-3.99
|-1.42
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.90
|0.51
|0.11
|PBT
|-4.89
|-1.93
|-0.11
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-4.89
|-1.93
|-0.11
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-4.89
|-1.93
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|6.35
|6.26
|6.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.04
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
