You are here » Home
» » Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531656
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd. (CRYPTOGENAGRO) - Company Information
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
A 100% EOU, Cryptogen Agro Industries was incorporated on 14 Oct.'93 as a public limited company. It is promoted by Sudhir Khare and Sunil Khare.
The company is setting up facilities for cultivation, processing and canning of 1920 tpa of fresh white button mushrooms to yield 1340 tpa of blanched white button mushrooms, in technical and financial collaboration with Agrisystems E...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Managing Director :
|Sudhir G Khare
|Director :
|Sunil G Khare
|Director :
|Gopal P Khare
|Director :
|Anil B Sawant
|Director :
|M R Sathe
|Director :
|D B Shah
|Director :
|Shamik Roy
|Company Secretary :
|Gurumurthi K Iyer
|AUDITOR :
|A L Manjrekar & Co
|IND NAME :
|Food - Processing - Indian
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|93/94 Village Bedse, P O Karunj Tal Maval,Pune,Maharashtra-
|Ph : 91-20-68335
|WEBSITE :
|E-mail :
Quick Links for Cryptogen Agro Industries: