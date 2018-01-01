JUST IN
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531656 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
A 100% EOU, Cryptogen Agro Industries was incorporated on 14 Oct.'93 as a public limited company. It is promoted by Sudhir Khare and Sunil Khare. The company is setting up facilities for cultivation, processing and canning of 1920 tpa of fresh white button mushrooms to yield 1340 tpa of blanched white button mushrooms, in technical and financial collaboration with Agrisystems E...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Managing Director : Sudhir G Khare
Director : Sunil G Khare
Director : Gopal P Khare
Director : Anil B Sawant
Director : M R Sathe
Director : D B Shah
Director : Shamik Roy
Company Secretary : Gurumurthi K Iyer
AUDITOR : A L Manjrekar & Co
IND NAME : Food - Processing - Indian
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
93/94 Village Bedse, P O Karunj Tal Maval,Pune,Maharashtra-
Ph : 91-20-68335
WEBSITE :
E-mail :

