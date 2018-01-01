Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.

A 100% EOU, Cryptogen Agro Industries was incorporated on 14 Oct.'93 as a public limited company. It is promoted by Sudhir Khare and Sunil Khare. The company is setting up facilities for cultivation, processing and canning of 1920 tpa of fresh white button mushrooms to yield 1340 tpa of blanched white button mushrooms, in technical and financial collaboration with Agrisystems Equipment, Netherlands. Agrisystems is engaged in the design, engineering and construction services for the mushroom and greenhouse industry. The unit is being set up at Bedse (Pune district), Maharashtra.