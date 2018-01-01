JUST IN
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531656 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd. (CRYPTOGENAGRO) - Locations

Location Type Address
Registered Office 93/94 Village Bedse
P O Karunj Tal Maval
Pune - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-20-68335
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Branch 28/86 Usha
R A Kidwai Road
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-22-4182987/4152674
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
Factory/plant 93 & 94, Village Bedse,
Taluka Maval
Pune Dist - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.

