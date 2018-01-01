Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.

JUST IN
BSE: 531656 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
Net Profit

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
Nestle India 7620.40 -30.15 -0.39 926.54
Britannia Inds. 4872.35 31.70 0.65 843.69
GlaxoSmith C H L 6703.05 104.65 1.59 656.68
Balrampur Chini 86.75 1.75 2.06 592.29
G N F C 407.20 5.40 1.34 521.30
Coromandel Inter 506.65 -3.55 -0.70 476.78
P I Inds. 864.55 9.85 1.15 457.37
Mawana Sugars 51.25 3.60 7.56 456.58
Chambal Fert. 158.60 5.20 3.39 425.10
G S F C 122.40 2.45 2.04 419.50
KRBL 468.45 29.45 6.71 401.12
Bayer Crop Sci. 4116.45 90.95 2.26 291.00
EID Parry 299.85 1.45 0.49 283.61
Tata Global 275.40 7.05 2.63 276.00
Rallis India 231.10 2.15 0.94 266.03
UPL 718.45 5.90 0.83 245.00
Dhampur Sugar 162.95 16.25 11.08 243.04
Triven.Engg.Ind. 49.50 1.85 3.88 233.56
Avadh Sugar 524.20 14.55 2.85 209.58
Natl.Fertilizer 55.65 -0.45 -0.80 208.16
