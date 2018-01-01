JUST IN
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531656 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan

Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd. (CRYPTOGENAGRO) - Net Sales

Market Cap

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Sales (Rs crore)
Coromandel Inter 506.65 -3.55 -0.70 10020.96
Nestle India 7620.40 -30.15 -0.39 9223.80
Britannia Inds. 4872.35 31.70 0.65 8414.37
Sh.Renuka Sugar 15.40 -0.15 -0.96 7771.53
Natl.Fertilizer 55.65 -0.45 -0.80 7619.94
Chambal Fert. 158.60 5.20 3.39 7410.66
R C F 73.15 -2.10 -2.79 7098.17
UPL 718.45 5.90 0.83 6939.00
Kwality 90.05 3.30 3.80 6131.23
G S F C 122.40 2.45 2.04 5264.53
G N F C 407.20 5.40 1.34 4588.77
Bajaj Hindusthan 10.07 -0.65 -6.06 4384.59
Hatsun AgroProd. 730.05 5.75 0.79 4199.66
Deepak Fert. 322.00 9.60 3.07 4035.96
GlaxoSmith C H L 6703.05 104.65 1.59 3986.46
Zuari Agro Chem. 487.50 -11.15 -2.24 3917.85
Godrej Agrovet 646.95 -8.55 -1.30 3616.05
Sanwaria Consum. 15.75 -0.80 -4.83 3512.44
Balrampur Chini 86.75 1.75 2.06 3460.14
Nagarjuna Fert. 16.25 0.00 0.00 3376.28
