Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531656 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd

Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd. (CRYPTOGENAGRO) - Competition

Exchange:
COMPANY Last Price Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)		 Sales Turnover Net Profit Total Assets
Nestle India 7,620.40 73,475.90 9,556.24 926.54 5,019.06
Britannia Inds. 4,872.35 58,492.56 8,684.39 843.69 2,606.90
UPL 718.45 36,522.41 7,277.00 245.00 8,753.00
GlaxoSmith C H L 6,703.05 28,193.03 4,421.09 656.68 3,367.42
Tata Global 275.40 17,380.49 3,063.89 276.00 3,947.68
Coromandel Inter 506.65 14,809.38 10,185.30 476.78 5,068.12
Bayer Crop Sci. 4,116.45 14,131.77 2,948.40 291.00 2,140.30
Jubilant Food. 2,084.20 13,751.55 2,546.07 67.25 852.56
Godrej Agrovet 646.95 12,423.38 3,616.05 206.72 1,402.05
P I Inds. 864.55 11,922.14 2,382.94 457.37 1,768.58
Varun Beverages 618.90 11,301.11 3,567.96 186.73 3,726.65
Hatsun AgroProd. 730.05 11,111.36 4,207.48 133.97 1,268.14
KRBL 468.45 11,027.31 3,147.87 401.12 2,966.54
Avanti Feeds 2,281.70 10,358.92 2,654.19 195.33 580.32
Bombay Burmah 1,348.70 9,407.18 270.14 -3.20 664.19
Chambal Fert. 158.60 6,601.09 7,430.83 425.10 6,697.39
G N F C 407.20 6,328.70 4,944.81 521.30 6,834.30
EID Parry 299.85 5,307.35 2,476.75 283.61 2,432.04
Zydus Wellness 1,257.90 4,914.62 227.90 109.34 582.88
G S F C 122.40 4,877.64 5,476.88 419.50 7,874.77
