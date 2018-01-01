You are here » Home
» » Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531656
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd. (CRYPTOGENAGRO) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|Hind. Unilever
|1324.55
|1.84
|1.85
|-1.62
|0.73
|6.25
|51.52
|37.64
|Godrej Consumer
|1079.25
|0.54
|0.58
|4.76
|6.87
|15.04
|33.83
|85.92
|Nestle India
|7620.40
|-0.39
|-1.22
|6.78
|-3.67
|3.38
|24.04
|3.86
|Britannia Inds.
|4872.35
|0.65
|-0.51
|2.22
|0.27
|12.82
|55.98
|121.44
|Dabur India
|327.15
|0.11
|0.71
|-5.12
|-5.96
|6.86
|19.73
|20.63
|Marico
|309.10
|0.55
|0.29
|-0.39
|0.34
|-6.33
|10.37
|61.89
|P & G Hygiene
|9415.45
|0.40
|0.87
|0.70
|-1.50
|12.99
|39.14
|29.65
|Colgate-Palm.
|1042.65
|0.32
|-0.56
|-4.52
|-2.46
|-9.90
|10.52
|-1.68
|GlaxoSmith C H L
|6703.05
|1.59
|-1.19
|12.09
|7.07
|31.67
|25.50
|14.48
|Emami
|1066.80
|-1.56
|-2.50
|-1.44
|-15.75
|-9.93
|6.82
|-4.84
|Gillette India
|6560.15
|0.23
|-0.95
|0.50
|-5.74
|21.62
|60.55
|52.67
|Varun Beverages
|618.90
|-2.07
|-2.25
|-7.11
|21.95
|18.22
|73.29
|(-)
|Hatsun AgroProd.
|730.05
|0.79
|-1.54
|-5.78
|-14.29
|16.23
|44.16
|225.35
|KRBL
|468.45
|6.71
|-10.14
|-21.83
|-23.75
|-3.20
|23.85
|225.20
|Bajaj Corp
|460.85
|-2.20
|-4.34
|-6.51
|0.73
|15.20
|25.57
|-0.15
|Jyothy Lab.
|352.10
|0.28
|-0.24
|-0.28
|-4.82
|-15.83
|-5.89
|28.72
|Galaxy Surfact.
|1501.00
|0.29
|-5.41
|-10.44
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|(-)
|Zydus Wellness
|1257.90
|0.58
|-0.66
|10.69
|35.43
|44.04
|47.95
|28.92
|Manpasand Bever.
|381.90
|1.87
|-4.69
|-9.01
|5.54
|-15.01
|7.99
|(-)
|Heritage Foods
|694.00
|-0.03
|0.54
|-2.75
|-8.80
|-4.81
|26.99
|339.66
Quick Links for Cryptogen Agro Industries: