Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.
BSE: 531656
Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd. (CRYPTOGENAGRO) - Peer Group
|COMPANY
|PRICE
(In Rs)
|CHG
(%)
|MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)
|SALES
(Rs Cr)
|PROFIT
(Rs Cr)
|EPS
(Rs)
|P/E
(x)
|Shah Foods
|98.50
|-4.74
|5.91
|1.35
|0.02
|5.64
|17.46
|Agro Dutch Inds.
|1.00
|-2.91
|5.44
|0.16
|-17.82
|0.00
|-
|Madhur Inds
|13.20
|4.85
|5.40
|0.90
|0.01
|0.00
|-
|Farmax India
|0.09
|-10.00
|4.81
|0.10
|-0.25
|0.00
|-
|Advance Petroch.
|37.60
|4.88
|3.38
|4.08
|0.07
|1.96
|19.18
|Nimbus Foods
|0.38
|-5.00
|2.78
|2.74
|0.05
|0.00
|-
|Shivamshree Busi
|0.54
|0.00
|2.47
|0.03
|-0.06
|0.00
|-
|Goldcoin Health
|7.58
|4.12
|2.27
|0.24
|0.01
|0.01
|758.00
|Natura Hue Chem
|4.37
|0.00
|1.81
|0.64
|0.09
|0.66
|6.62
|Cont. Chemicals
|6.77
|4.96
|0.68
|0.16
|0.00
|0.45
|15.04
