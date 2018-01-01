JUST IN
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531656 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
Cryptogen Agro Industries Ltd. (CRYPTOGENAGRO) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Shah Foods 98.50 -4.74 5.91 1.35 0.02 5.64 17.46
Agro Dutch Inds. 1.00 -2.91 5.44 0.16 -17.82 0.00 -
Madhur Inds 13.20 4.85 5.40 0.90 0.01 0.00 -
Farmax India 0.09 -10.00 4.81 0.10 -0.25 0.00 -
Advance Petroch. 37.60 4.88 3.38 4.08 0.07 1.96 19.18
Nimbus Foods 0.38 -5.00 2.78 2.74 0.05 0.00 -
Shivamshree Busi 0.54 0.00 2.47 0.03 -0.06 0.00 -
Goldcoin Health 7.58 4.12 2.27 0.24 0.01 0.01 758.00
Natura Hue Chem 4.37 0.00 1.81 0.64 0.09 0.66 6.62
Cont. Chemicals 6.77 4.96 0.68 0.16 0.00 0.45 15.04

