Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 530465
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE036C01012
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd Not listed in BSE
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 1999
|Dec 1998
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.52
|2.28
|-33.33
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.14
|-71.43
|Total Income
|1.56
|2.42
|-35.54
|Total Expenses
|0.65
|1.09
|-40.37
|Operating Profit
|0.91
|1.33
|-31.58
|Net Profit
|0.43
|0.22
|95.45
|Equity Capital
|8.7
|8.7
| -
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.40
|16.00
