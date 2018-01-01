JUST IN
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 530465 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE036C01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd. (CRYSTALCREDITS) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 1999 1998 1997
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.50 5.31 2.90
Net Cash From Operating Activities 4.24 5.12 8.90
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities 7.02 -2.77 -9.77
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities -11.39 -6.16 3.28
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -0.13 -3.81 2.41
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 1.37 1.50 5.31
