Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 530465
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE036C01012
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd. (CRYSTALCREDITS) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|1999
|1998
|1997
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|1.50
|5.31
|2.90
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|4.24
|5.12
|8.90
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|7.02
|-2.77
|-9.77
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|-11.39
|-6.16
|3.28
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|-0.13
|-3.81
|2.41
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|1.37
|1.50
|5.31
