Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 530465 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE036C01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd. (CRYSTALCREDITS) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 1999 1998 1997
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 8.70 8.70 7.10
Reserves 2.45 5.66 4.88
Total Shareholders Funds 11.15 14.36 11.98
Secured Loans 0.95 2.38 3.60
Unsecured Loans 0.13 1.54 1.86
Total Debt 1.08 3.92 5.46
Total Liabilities 12.23 18.28 17.44
Application of Funds
Gross Block 20.77 29.32 29.94
Capital Work in Progress 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 1.96 7.29 6.77
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 2.06 3.27 4.52
Sundry Debtors 1.04 3.26 0.57
Cash and Bank 1.38 1.50 5.31
Loans and Advances 3.56 5.83 7.97
Total Current Assets 8.04 13.86 18.37
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 0.67 5.01 7.71
Provisions 2.57 1.46 1.94
Net Current Assets 4.80 7.39 8.72
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.19 0.23 0.27
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 38.97 38.97
Total Assets 18.83 33.09 38.19
