You are here » Home
» » Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 530465
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE036C01012
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
Filter:
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd. (CRYSTALCREDITS) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|1999
|1998
|1997
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|8.70
|8.70
|7.10
|Reserves
|2.45
|5.66
|4.88
|Total Shareholders Funds
|11.15
|14.36
|11.98
|Secured Loans
|0.95
|2.38
|3.60
|Unsecured Loans
|0.13
|1.54
|1.86
|Total Debt
|1.08
|3.92
|5.46
|Total Liabilities
|12.23
|18.28
|17.44
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|20.77
|29.32
|29.94
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|1.96
|7.29
|6.77
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|2.06
|3.27
|4.52
|Sundry Debtors
|1.04
|3.26
|0.57
|Cash and Bank
|1.38
|1.50
|5.31
|Loans and Advances
|3.56
|5.83
|7.97
|Total Current Assets
|8.04
|13.86
|18.37
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|0.67
|5.01
|7.71
|Provisions
|2.57
|1.46
|1.94
|Net Current Assets
|4.80
|7.39
|8.72
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.19
|0.23
|0.27
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|38.97
|38.97
|Total Assets
|18.83
|33.09
|38.19
Quick Links for Crystal Credits Corporation: