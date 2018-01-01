You are here » Home
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 530465
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE036C01012
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
Filter:
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd. (CRYSTALCREDITS) - Financial Overview
|Figures in () Crore
|1999
|1998
|1997
|Total Interest income
|5.58
|12.23
|13.78
|Net interest income
|4.36
|10.06
|11.34
|Non-interest income
|0.04
|0.57
|0.68
|Operating income
|4.40
|10.63
|12.02
|Depreciation
|1.95
|4.25
|3.35
|Profit Before Tax
|-3.21
|1.62
|3.36
|Tax
|0.00
|0.17
|0.43
|Profit After Tax
|-3.21
|1.45
|2.93
|
|Share Capital
|8.70
|8.70
|7.10
|Reserves
|2.45
|5.66
|4.88
|Net Worth
|11.15
|14.36
|11.98
|Deposits
|0.13
|1.54
|1.86
|Borrowings
|0.95
|2.38
|3.60
|Investments
|1.96
|7.29
|6.77
|Advances
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Debtors
|1.04
|3.26
|0.57
