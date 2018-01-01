JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd

Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 530465 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE036C01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
Filter:

Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd. (CRYSTALCREDITS) - Financial Overview

Figures in () Crore 1999 1998 1997
Total Interest income 5.58 12.23 13.78
Net interest income 4.36 10.06 11.34
Non-interest income 0.04 0.57 0.68
Operating income 4.40 10.63 12.02
Depreciation 1.95 4.25 3.35
Profit Before Tax -3.21 1.62 3.36
Tax 0.00 0.17 0.43
Profit After Tax -3.21 1.45 2.93
 
Share Capital 8.70 8.70 7.10
Reserves 2.45 5.66 4.88
Net Worth 11.15 14.36 11.98
Deposits 0.13 1.54 1.86
Borrowings 0.95 2.38 3.60
Investments 1.96 7.29 6.77
Advances 0.00 0.00 0.00
Debtors 1.04 3.26 0.57
Last
  • Page
  • 1
  • 2

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crystal Credits Corporation: