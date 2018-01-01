JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd

Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 530465 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE036C01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
Filter:

Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd. (CRYSTALCREDITS) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 1999 1998 1997
Income
Interest earned 5.58 12.23 13.78
Other Income 0.04 0.57 0.68
Total Income 5.62 12.80 14.46
 
Interest Expended 1.22 2.17 2.44
Employee Cost 0.59 1.33 1.43
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.47 1.00 0.96
Depreciation 1.95 4.25 3.35
Operating expenses 3.01 6.58 5.74
Provisions & contigencies 1.56 0.19 0.98
Total Expenditure 5.66 4.76 5.31
 
Net Profit for the year -3.21 1.45 2.93
Prior year adjustments 0.00 -0.01 -0.06
Profit brought forward 3.69 3.52 2.95
Total 0.48 4.96 5.82
 
Transfer to Statutory Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00
Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government 0.00 0.66 1.40
Balance c/f to Balance Sheet 0.48 3.70 3.52
Equity Dividend 0.00 0.60 1.27
Corporate Dividend Tax 0.00 0.06 0.13
Equity Dividend (%) 0.00 8.00 21.00
Earning Per Share (Rs.) 0.00 1.60 3.94
Book Value 12.82 16.51 16.87
Last
  • Page
  • 1
  • 2

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crystal Credits Corporation: