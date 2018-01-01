You are here » Home
» » Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 530465
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE036C01012
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
Filter:
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd. (CRYSTALCREDITS) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|1999
|1998
|1997
|Income
|Interest earned
|5.58
|12.23
|13.78
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.57
|0.68
|Total Income
|5.62
|12.80
|14.46
|
|Interest Expended
|1.22
|2.17
|2.44
|Employee Cost
|0.59
|1.33
|1.43
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.47
|1.00
|0.96
|Depreciation
|1.95
|4.25
|3.35
|Operating expenses
|3.01
|6.58
|5.74
|Provisions & contigencies
|1.56
|0.19
|0.98
|Total Expenditure
|5.66
|4.76
|5.31
|
|Net Profit for the year
|-3.21
|1.45
|2.93
|Prior year adjustments
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.06
|Profit brought forward
|3.69
|3.52
|2.95
|Total
|0.48
|4.96
|5.82
|
|Transfer to Statutory Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government
|0.00
|0.66
|1.40
|Balance c/f to Balance Sheet
|0.48
|3.70
|3.52
|Equity Dividend
|0.00
|0.60
|1.27
|Corporate Dividend Tax
|0.00
|0.06
|0.13
|Equity Dividend (%)
|0.00
|8.00
|21.00
|Earning Per Share (Rs.)
|0.00
|1.60
|3.94
|Book Value
|12.82
|16.51
|16.87
Quick Links for Crystal Credits Corporation: