Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 530465
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE036C01012
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd. (CRYSTALCREDITS) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-1999
|Dec-1998
|Mar-1998
|Revenue
|1.52
|2.28
|4.38
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.14
|-2.47
|Total Income
|1.56
|2.42
|1.91
|Expenditure
|0.65
|1.09
|0.75
|Operating Profit
|1.56
|2.42
|1.91
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|0.48
|1.11
|1.85
|Depreciation
|0.48
|1.11
|1.68
|PBT
|0.43
|0.22
|-0.52
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|Net Profit
|0.43
|0.22
|-0.69
|EPS (Rs)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
