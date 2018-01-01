JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd

Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 530465 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE036C01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
Filter:

Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd. (CRYSTALCREDITS) - Financial Quarterly

Figures in Rs crore Dec-1999 Dec-1998 Mar-1998
Revenue 1.52 2.28 4.38
Other Income 0.04 0.14 -2.47
Total Income 1.56 2.42 1.91
Expenditure 0.65 1.09 0.75
Operating Profit 1.56 2.42 1.91
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
PBDT 0.48 1.11 1.85
Depreciation 0.48 1.11 1.68
PBT 0.43 0.22 -0.52
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.17
Net Profit 0.43 0.22 -0.69
EPS (Rs) 0.00 0.00 0.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crystal Credits Corporation: