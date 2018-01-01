You are here » Home
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd.
BSE: 530465
Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A.
ISIN Code: INE036C01012
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd. (CRYSTALCREDITS) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '98
|Sep '97
|Mar '97
|Sep '96
|Mar '96
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|6.36
|5.27
|5.15
|4.90
|4.88
|Other Income
|0.90
|2.77
|1.72
|1.11
|1.43
|Total Income
|7.26
|8.04
|6.87
|6.01
|6.31
|Total Expenditure
|2.64
|2.82
|2.44
|2.29
|2.03
|Operating Profit
|4.62
|5.22
|4.43
|3.72
|4.28
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|4.62
|5.22
|4.43
|3.72
|4.28
|Depreciation
|3.25
|3.41
|3.32
|1.83
|2.71
|PBT
|1.37
|1.81
|1.11
|1.89
|1.57
|Tax
|0.17
|0.00
|0.54
|0.00
|0.10
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|1.20
|1.81
|0.57
|1.89
|1.47
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|1.20
|1.81
|0.57
|1.89
|1.47
|Equity Share Capital
|9.00
|7.10
|7.10
|7.10
|7.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|6.68
|0.00
|5.30
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
