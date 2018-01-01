Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Dec '97

Net Sales/Income From Operations 7.86

Other Income 3.03

Total Income 10.89

Total Expenditure 3.97

Operating Profit 6.92

Interest 0.00

Gross Profit 6.92

Depreciation 4.78

PBT 2.14

Tax 0.00

Net Profit/(Loss) 2.14

Minority Interest After NP -

Net Profit after Minority Interest -

Exceptional Items 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 2.14

Equity Share Capital 8.70

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 0.00

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0

Share Holding (%) 0.00

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00