Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 530465
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE036C01012
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd. (CRYSTALCREDITS) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '97
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|7.86
|Other Income
|3.03
|Total Income
|10.89
|Total Expenditure
|3.97
|Operating Profit
|6.92
|Interest
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|6.92
|Depreciation
|4.78
|PBT
|2.14
|Tax
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|2.14
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|2.14
|Equity Share Capital
|8.70
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
