JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd

Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 530465 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE036C01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
Filter:

Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd. (CRYSTALCREDITS) - Nine Monthly Result

Particulars ( cr) Dec '97
Net Sales/Income From Operations 7.86
Other Income 3.03
Total Income 10.89
Total Expenditure 3.97
Operating Profit 6.92
Interest 0.00
Gross Profit 6.92
Depreciation 4.78
PBT 2.14
Tax 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) 2.14
Minority Interest After NP -
Net Profit after Minority Interest -
Exceptional Items 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 2.14
Equity Share Capital 8.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 0.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0
Share Holding (%) 0.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crystal Credits Corporation: