Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 530465
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE036C01012
Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd. (CRYSTALCREDITS) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '99
|Mar '98
|Mar '97
|Mar '96
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|5.58
|12.24
|10.17
|10.05
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.56
|5.44
|1.81
|Total Income
|5.61
|12.80
|15.61
|11.86
|Total Expenditure
|6.87
|4.72
|7.08
|4.06
|Operating Profit
|-1.26
|8.08
|8.53
|7.80
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|-1.26
|8.08
|8.53
|7.80
|Depreciation
|1.95
|6.46
|5.17
|4.53
|PBT
|-3.21
|1.62
|3.36
|3.27
|Tax
|0.00
|0.17
|0.56
|0.10
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-3.21
|1.45
|2.80
|3.17
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-3.21
|1.45
|2.80
|3.17
|Equity Share Capital
|8.70
|8.70
|7.10
|7.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|5.66
|4.88
|3.42
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
