Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Mar '99 Mar '98 Mar '97 Mar '96

Net Sales/Income From Operations 5.58 12.24 10.17 10.05

Other Income 0.03 0.56 5.44 1.81

Total Income 5.61 12.80 15.61 11.86

Total Expenditure 6.87 4.72 7.08 4.06

Operating Profit -1.26 8.08 8.53 7.80

Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Gross Profit -1.26 8.08 8.53 7.80

Depreciation 1.95 6.46 5.17 4.53

PBT -3.21 1.62 3.36 3.27

Tax 0.00 0.17 0.56 0.10

Net Profit/(Loss) -3.21 1.45 2.80 3.17

Minority Interest After NP - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items -3.21 1.45 2.80 3.17

Equity Share Capital 8.70 8.70 7.10 7.10

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 5.66 4.88 3.42

EPS

Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00