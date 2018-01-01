JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd

Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 530465 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE036C01012
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd
Filter:

Crystal Credits Corporation Ltd. (CRYSTALCREDITS) - Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '99 Mar '98 Mar '97 Mar '96
Net Sales/Income From Operations 5.58 12.24 10.17 10.05
Other Income 0.03 0.56 5.44 1.81
Total Income 5.61 12.80 15.61 11.86
Total Expenditure 6.87 4.72 7.08 4.06
Operating Profit -1.26 8.08 8.53 7.80
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Gross Profit -1.26 8.08 8.53 7.80
Depreciation 1.95 6.46 5.17 4.53
PBT -3.21 1.62 3.36 3.27
Tax 0.00 0.17 0.56 0.10
Net Profit/(Loss) -3.21 1.45 2.80 3.17
Minority Interest After NP - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items -3.21 1.45 2.80 3.17
Equity Share Capital 8.70 8.70 7.10 7.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 5.66 4.88 3.42
EPS
Basic EPS 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Crystal Credits Corporation: